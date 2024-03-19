Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu makes his comeback to commentary at IPL 2024

Former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has made his comeback to commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Informing about his comeback, Stars Sports took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared, “A wise man once said, ‘Hope is the biggest ‘tope’. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don’t miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar – STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network!”

It is worth mentioning here that Navjot Singh Sidhu is among the iconic voices in Indian cricket. Apart from doing commentary in international matches, Sidhu also worked for several broadcasters in the IPL.

Notably, Sidhu began his commentary career during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2001. With his unique style, he soon became famous for his commentary. Navjot Singh Sidhu was also a cricketer and his career spanned 15 years starting from 1983 and ended in 1998. During his cricketing career, he played 51 Tests and 136 ODIs. Sidhu scored 3202 and 4413 runs in Tests and ODIs, respectively with 15 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from March 22. The first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings led by Mahindra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis. The match will be played at MA Chindambaram Stadium in Chennai.