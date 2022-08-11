Fit-again Rahul to lead India in Zimbabwe ODIs, Shikhar to be his deputy

Mumbai: India on Thursday named fit-again KL Rahul as the captain for the ODIs against Zimbabwe after the BCCI medical team cleared the batter to play in the three-match series, starting on August 18.

The 30-year-old Rahul has been out of action for a while with a sports hernia, with Covid-19 extending his stint on the sidelines.

Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain for this tour. But with Rahul being given the go-ahead, he has been appointed as the captain with Dhawan taking deputy duties.

”The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy,” the BCCI said in a statement.

After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rahul was scheduled to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa but missed out owing to a groin injury. The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that the 30-year-old would require surgery. Consequently, Rahul missed the tour of England and Ireland.

The opener was scheduled to return at the just-concluded tour of West Indies and USA but following a positive Covid-19 result, the BCCI medical team advised him to rest. He has already been named in India’s squad for the Asia Cup at the end of this month.

All the three ODIs of India’s tour of Zimbabwe will be held at the Harare Sports Club.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

(IANS)