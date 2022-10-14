FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Debutant Morocco beat India 3-0 to keep their Quarter Final hopes alive

Bhubaneswar: Host India lost 3-0 to Morocco in the Group A match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here this evening.

El Madani (50th minute), Yasmine Zouhir (61st) and Cherif Djennah (90+1) helped Morocco to script their maiden win in the tournament.

With their win over India, Morocco kept their Quarter Final hopes alive. On the other hand, this is the second consecutive defeat for the host team as they had earlier suffered a 0-8 loss to the formidable USA on Tuesday.

With today’s defeat, the Indian team are out of Quarter Final race.