Euro 2020: Queen wishes England best of luck ahead of final

By IANS
Euro Cup 2020
Image Credits: IANS

London: Queen Elizabeth II has sent her congratulations to England football manager Gareth Southgate for making it to the Euro 2020 final against Italy, and said that her family’s wishes were with the team to lift the trophy on Sunday.

“55 years ago, I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” the Queen said in reference to England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow (July 11) with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves,” said the Queen on Saturday.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, too has extended his wishes to the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

In a 28-second video posted on the official Twitter handle, Prince William said, “Gareth, Harry and every member of the England team on and off the pitch, just wanna wish you very best of luck for tonight. What a team performance it has been.”

The Duke added, “All the backroom team as well have been truly essential. I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”

England face off against Italy to decide the winner of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium.

