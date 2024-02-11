England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of remaining IND vs ENG Tests due to knee injury

In recent news, England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remaining Tests against India, owing to a knee injury. Leach will no more be a part of the ongoing India vs England Test. The same was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday.

It is noteworthy mentioning that this might prove to be a big blow to the England Cricket team. The winning chances of the team have dropped due to this.

Further, the England Cricket Board also confirmed that a replacement will not be called in place of Jack Leach. This decision was taken as there already are four spinner in the team, including Joe Root.

It is important to mention that Jack Leach suffered a knee injury in the first of five India vs England Test match. The game was being played in Hyderabad, which England won.

Notably, the left arm spinner Jack Leach was not a part of the second IND vs ENG Test that took place in Visakhapatnam. It would not be wrong to say the England greatly felt the absence of Leach from the field and squad.

Earlier, the England Cricket Board had undertaken the approach of wait-and-watch, before calling any final decision on Leach’s role in the remaining matches. The England Cricket team had taken a nine day break in Abu Dhabi, post the second Test against India. Notably, Leach had flew along with the crew to Abu Dhabi.

The final decision regarding Jack Leach’s role in the upcoming matches was officially announced by the England Cricket Board on Sunday.

In an official release the board wrote, “He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday. Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.”