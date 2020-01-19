Dhawan taken for x-ray, call on participation after assessment

Bengaluru: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been taken for an x-ray and a call on whether he will take any further part in the ongoing third ODI against Australia will be taken once he is assessed, a statement said.

“Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed,” a BCCI statement said.

Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding tie after he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

In the second ODI, Dhawan could not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings after a Pat Cummins rising delivery hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is levelled at 1-1.