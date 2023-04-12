Delhi: 8 held for selling fake IPL match tickets

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended eight persons including two juveniles, and busted a racket involved in printing and selling fake IPL tickets.

Police said that a total of 80 fake IPL tickets for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, on Tuesday during an IPL match between “Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals”, a police team took their position around Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in plain clothes, posing as spectators, and also put colours and stickers on their faces.

“After a close vigil, the team noticed a few persons engaged in selling tickets in black. During this exercise, a total of three persons were apprehended along with 24 tickets. They were selling IPL tickets of Rs 1,250 at the cost of Rs 4,000 each,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused individuals were identified as Piyush, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, Tarun Kumar, a resident of Daryaganj, and Mohammad Nasim, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“During further exercise, one more person was also apprehended. He was identified as Rohit Chauhan, a resident of Mumbai, the DCP said.

On questioning, Rohit disclosed that he, along with his friends, used to visit those cities where IPL matches are being played.

On reaching such a destination, they used to prepare fake IPL tickets having features similar to the original tickets using software, colour printer and other materials.

After printing such tickets, the accused took position at the venues of IPL matches and, taking advantage of the high demand for tickets for IPL matches, they used to sell such tickets to needy persons at a very high rate.

“The accused told that they have been involved in such practices for the last few seasons and have been visiting cities wherever the match takes place,” said the official.

The official said that on his instance, his associate Vikas and three juveniles, all residents of Mumbai, were apprehended.

“Five mobile phones, 80 printed tickets, colour printer and other material used in printing of tickets have been recovered from their possession. The mobile phones were being used to prepare these fake tickets,” said the official.