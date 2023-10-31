Cricket’s Super Fan Uncle Percy passes away at age 87

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s well-known cricket fan Percy Abeysekera alias Uncle Percy passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with illness. He was 87 years old.

Uncle Percy had been a dedicated fan since the 1979 World Cup. His unwavering support and iconic sight of him waving the Sri Lankan national flag at stadiums worldwide will forever be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. Until 2022, he was a constant presence in the stands during Sri Lanka’s international matches.

Percy Abeysekera had been grappling with illness for an extended period. Sri Lanka Cricket provided Rs 5 million in financial support to assist with his well-being and medical expenses in September 2023.

During the Asia Cup 2023 held in August-September, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma had the opportunity to meet Uncle Percy in Sri Lanka, showing the immense respect and affection the cricketing fraternity had for him.

Uncle Percy’s passionate support for Sri Lankan cricket dates back to the 1979 World Cup, where he began waving the national flag to uplift the spirits of the team. However, due to his illness, he was unable to attend the 2023 World Cup in India.

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya and all-rounder Russel Arnold expressed their condolences on social media. Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan also paid tribute, underscoring the high regard Indian cricketers held for Uncle Percy.