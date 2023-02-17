CM Inaugurates Stadiums & Sports Facilities Named After Legends

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17: KIIT and KISS was witness to a historic moment on Friday when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the second campus of KISS Deemed to be University and newly built stadiums & sports facilities on the sprawling campuses. The venues have been named after the sporting legends, who were present on the occasion.

Newly inaugurated Sports Facilities include ‘Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium’, ‘Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium’, ‘Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium’, ‘Debasish Mohanty Cricket Stand’, ‘Leander Paes Tennis Stadium’, ‘Sradhanjali Samantaray Football Stadium’, ‘Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium, and ‘Amiya Mallick Athletics Stand

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said that he has laid out a tradition with the naming of the stadiums after well-known sportspersons and hoped that the aspiring sportspersons will reap maximum benefit from the new facilities. He said the objective behind the move is to inspire the youths.

KIIT is already known across the country for boating the best sporting infrastructure among all government and private spheres. The University was in 2022 conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2022 for sustained focus towards development of sports.

Recalling his early days spent in poverty, Dr Samanta said that though he could not nurture his passion for sports, he has created unmatched sports infrastructure to groom the future Olympians of India.

Dr Samanta said that if all the sporting facilities spread across different campuses are put together at a single location, it will be the largest sports city in the country. KIIT and KISS, he said, have produced more than nine Olympians and intend to produce 5-10 Olympians from 2024.

The sporting legends, who attended a national seminar on ‘Building Youth Through Sport’, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony lauded the Odisha CM and Dr Samanta for making Odisha into a sports hub and taking a keen interest inthe promotion of various games.

Tennis legend and Padma Bhushan Leander Paes commended Dr for this initiative and for creating the sports facilities in the country including 25 tennis courts. He also said the CM is the biggest visionary of sports in the country.

Hockey India President and former Hockey India captain Dilip Tirkey said he will continue to cherish the warmth of Dr Samanta in naming the hockey stadium at the campus after him. He also hailed his support for players like Dutee Chand and others that have made them international sports stars today. Sports, he said, help a person become disciplined and a good human being.

Concurring with him, Rugby India President and actor Rahul Bose said sports not only transform youth into better persons but give the player the strength, the confidence and an opportunity to fight poverty and hunger. He cited a couple of stories to buttress his observations. He thanked Dr Samanta for naming the rugby stadium after him and expressed hope that the KIIT rugby team will one day win the Olympic medal.

Former Indian cricket fast bowler and BCCI selector Debasish Mohanty encouraged everyone to nurture sports. He thanked the Founder for naming a cricket stand after him.

Grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Padma Vibhushan Vishwanath Anand, Olympian and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee Abhinav Bindra addressed the gathering through virtual mode, praising the Odisha CM and Dr Samanta for promotion of sports.

Sprinters Amiya Mallick and Dutee Chand and Hony Secretary of All India Chess Federation Bharat Singh Chauhan, Arjuna Awardees and former international cyclist Minati Mohapatra, former captain of Indian Women’s Football Team Sradhanjali Samantray also spoke.

The function was attended by DG Sports KIIT and KISS Gaganendu Dash and KIIT Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty attended the programme.