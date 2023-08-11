BWF Tajikistan International Series 2023: Rutaparna & Swetaparna bag gold for India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Rutaparna Panda and her sister Swetaparna Panda made India proud by winning the gold medal in women’s doubles at the BWF Tajikistan International Series 2023.

The Panda sisters won the medal by defeating Azerbaijan’s Maftuha and Hajar Nuriyeva 21-3, 21-7 in just 20 minutes in the final.

The Panda sisters, who had bagged the silver in the APACS Kazakhstan International Future Series meet in June, got a bye in the quarterfinals, got the better of Kazakhstan’s Yeva Butpayeva and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva 21-10, 21-8 in the last-four stage.