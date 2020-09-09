Sourav Ganguly leaves for dubai
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai ahead of IPL 2020 start

Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday left for Dubai ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the cash rich T20 league, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

“My first flight in 6 months to Dubai for IPL…crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram account with a photo in which he is wearing a mask and a face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while flying during the time of the pandemic.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other officials who are already in Dubai.

The tournament will be played across three venues — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi till November 10.

