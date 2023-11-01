BCCI bans firecrackers in Delhi and Mumbai during ICC World Cup 2023 matches

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers during the remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches held in Delhi and Mumbai.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, stated, “BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC, and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level.” This decision comes as a measure to mitigate the adverse impact of air pollution.

Shah further highlighted the urgency of the air quality issue in both Mumbai and New Delhi, underlining the BCCI’s unwavering dedication to the health and safety of all stakeholders and fans. This move aligns with the BCCI’s commitment to combating environmental issues.

India’s upcoming match against Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi is set to host only one more match, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai is slated to host two more league games on November 2 and November 7, along with the semifinal on November 15.

India currently leads the ICC World Cup 2023 table, having secured victories in all six matches played thus far. South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia are following closely, with defending champions England positioned at the bottom of the table.

The Bombay High Court recently expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality index in Mumbai, taking suo motu cognizance of the issue. Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on November 1, with an air quality index (AQI) of 372, while many areas in Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Rohini, recorded “severe” AQI levels. The pollution situation in Mumbai has also been a cause for concern.