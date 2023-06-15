Asia Cup 2023: to be played in hybrid mode

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday.

Pakistan is all set to host four matches out of 13, while the remaining nine games will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

In an official statement to announce the dates and reveal that the competition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” ACC announced.

(With inputs from: ANI)