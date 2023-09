New Delhi: Bangladesh won by 6 runs against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 today in Colombo.

Bangladesh batted first and collected 265/8 against India in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Chasing the score India was nearing the win while in the last over got defeated with a score of 256/9.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries before the lower-order batters stepped up.