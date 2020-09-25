Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which Kohli captains, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Gavaskar was a commentator during the match that RCB lost by 97 runs. Opining on Kohli’s poor form during the match, the former Indian opener made a snide remark involving Anushka that many thought was in poor taste.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories and posted a long note expressing disapproval over Gavaskar’s comment.

She wrote: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or yourwords only relevant if you use my name in the process?”

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

“Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

Kohli dropped two catches and did not have a great outing during their 97 run defeat against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday night.

Gavaskar in the commentary box made an unsavoury comment involving the cricketer’s wife Anushka.

Many on social media have expressed outrage and criticised Gavaskar. Some even demanded that the legendary cricketer be removed from the commentary panel.

Language & comments by Sunil Gavaskar on Anushka Sharma are extremely disgusting & disappointing You were a legend sir ! You disrespected an accomplished lady & a great sportsman like Viraṭ too! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 25, 2020

For Tweeple to troll @AnushkaSharma for @imVkohli performance is disgusting. And the less said about Sunil Gavaskar the better. In fact BCCI should remove him from the commentators’ panel for the MCP attitude. #BoycottGavaskar — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) September 25, 2020

We are with you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. We are, we will. @BCCI should remove him. If he loss 1 or 2 game it doesn't mean he is not trying. You don't have rights to talk about his personal life #BoycottGavaskar #BoycottGavaskar — Raval Dhrumil (@RavalDhrumil) September 25, 2020

This is not the first time that the actress has been dragged into a cricket controversy related to Kohli.

(With Inputs from IANS)