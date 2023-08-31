Anand Mahindra gifts electric car to parents of Chess world cup Runner-up Praggnanandhaa

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to gift an electric car to the parents of 18 year old Grand Master Praggnanandhaa, the Runner-up of the FIDE Chess World Cup. Reportedly, Mahindra is going to present an electric XUV400 to the prodigy’s parents.

Why the gift to the parents of the Chess prodigy and not to him? Manindra took to X (formerly Twitter) and conveyed his idea. According to him the parents of Praggnanandhaa should be gifted the vehicle for introducing their children to Chess.

“I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It’s an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

It is to be noted that The brilliant run by India’s Praggnanandhaa in the FIDE World Cup 2023 ended in the final on Thursday with the 18-year-old losing to World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the two-game rapid tie-break series. Praggnanandhaa thus ended up as the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup — his best result in an official FIDE event at the senior level.