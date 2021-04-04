New Delhi: All-rounder Washington Sundar introduced his pet dog to his fans on his social media handles and it is the name he has chosen for his four-legged friend that has garnered attention.

Sundar revealed that he has decided to name his pet “Gabba”, the same name as the stadium in where India sealed a second consecutive Test series win away from home over Australia. “Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!” Sundar tweeted along with a picture of him with the dog.

India were the first team in over 32 years to beat Australia in a Test match at the Gabba, chasing down a target of 328 runs. Sundar, who made his Test debut in that match, played an integral role in the win, taking four wickets and scoring 62 in the first innings. He also scored a vital 22 off 29 balls in the second innings in 53-run stand with Rishabh Pant for the sixth wicket.