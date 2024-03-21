2024 World Championship of Legends announce schedule, India vs Pakistan match on July 6

New Delhi: World Championship of Legends (WCC) announced its schedule, set to commence on July 3 Edgbaston, United Kingdom. The much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled on July 6.

Legends like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Kevin Peterson, Shahid Afridi to face off in a legends championship.

The tournament opens with a clash between England and India, alongside Australia taking on Pakistan.

The schedule further builds on this excitement with captivating fixtures such as India facing off against Australia on July 8 after their clash against West Indies on July 5.

India will play the last league stage match on July 10 against South Africa.

The tournament reaches its climax stage on July 12 with the semifinals, where the top contenders battle it out for a spot in the summit clash.

The Final is scheduled on July 13.

