UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for Assistant Director posts, Apply online
Candidates who are willing to apply for vacant posts under UPSC recruitment 2023 are to submit their online applications on or before November 16, 2023.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for several vacant posts. A total of 50 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Director and others. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
An official notification regarding the recruitment has been released at the official website as well. According to which, the last date for applying online is November 16, 2023. For further details check below:
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: October 28, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: November 16, 2023
- Date for Personal Interview: Will be intimidated separately
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III: 7 vacant posts
- Assistant Director: 39 vacant posts
- Professor: 1 vacant post
- Senior Lecturer: 3 vacant posts
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates will be done based on the following two stages:
- Recruitment Test
- Interview
It is to be noted that the candidate will have to achieve a minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
- For female candidates: Nil
- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD: Nil
- For candidates of all other categories: Rs 25
- It is to be noted that once paid, the fee is non-refundable under any given circumstances.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates are to apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.
- It is to be noted that application received through any other mode will lead to immediate rejection
- Candidates are to upload all the necessary documents and certificates
- Candidates are strictly advised to fill in all correct details
- Candidates wishing to apply for more than one post are to apply separately for each post
- Application fee for each post is to be paid in the prescribed manner
- Candidates are advised to keep a printout of their application for all future references
For all other detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.