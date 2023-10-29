UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for Assistant Director posts, Apply online

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for several vacant posts. A total of 50 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Director and others. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

An official notification regarding the recruitment has been released at the official website as well. According to which, the last date for applying online is November 16, 2023. For further details check below:

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: October 28, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: November 16, 2023

Date for Personal Interview: Will be intimidated separately

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Specialist Grade III: 7 vacant posts

Assistant Director: 39 vacant posts

Professor: 1 vacant post

Senior Lecturer: 3 vacant posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on the following two stages:

Recruitment Test

Interview

It is to be noted that the candidate will have to achieve a minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For female candidates: Nil

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD: Nil

For candidates of all other categories: Rs 25

It is to be noted that once paid, the fee is non-refundable under any given circumstances.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are to apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

It is to be noted that application received through any other mode will lead to immediate rejection

Candidates are to upload all the necessary documents and certificates

Candidates are strictly advised to fill in all correct details

Candidates wishing to apply for more than one post are to apply separately for each post

Application fee for each post is to be paid in the prescribed manner

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of their application for all future references

For all other detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.