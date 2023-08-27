UPSC recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for Deputy Director, and other posts, Check details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification inviting online applications for various posts. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 29 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor and others. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in starting from August 26 till September 14, 2023.

UPSC recruitment 2023 Vacancy details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 09

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): 01

Deputy Director: 10

Assistant Professor (Botany): 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01

Assistant Professor (English): 03

Assistant Professor (Hindi): 01

Assistant Professor (History): 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01

Assistant Professor (Tamil): 01

Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants who wants to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the full details regrading eligibility criteria can check the official notification pdf given at https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of RS 25. SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates are exempted from payment of a fee.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Click on the link of “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out of the same for future reference.

Note: The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 14.