UPSC Recruitment 2023 for Deputy Architect and other posts, Apply now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up vacancies in various departments. Apply now.

UPSC Deputy Secretary Recruitment 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up vacancies in various departments. The application process has commenced from 8th July, 2023. Interested aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria, can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The deadline for the application submission is July 27.\

UPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details 

Total Vacancy: 71 posts

  • Legal Officer: 2 posts
  • Scientific Officer: 1 post
  • Deputy Architect: 53 posts
  • Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts
  • Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts
  • Director General: 1 post
  • Administrative Officer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The aspirant should have passed a Degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized University/Institute. For more information about the educational qualifications and age limit, candidate can check the official notification.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

  • Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ link
  • Register and login.
  • Fill out the application form and Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

