UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for several new vacancies before July 27

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to fill up 71 Legal Officer, Scientific Officer, Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Architect and other posts. To avoid any delays, interested applicants should submit their applications before the deadline. Selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates:

Starting date to apply: July 11, 2023

Last date to apply: July 21, 2023

Vacancy Details

Legal Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 2

Scientific Officer (Chemical), National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: 1

Deputy Architect, Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs: 53

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 6

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 2

Assistant Director of Mines Safety (Occupational Health) Grade-I in Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment: 2

Director General in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines (UR-01): 1

Administrative Officer in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: 3

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary Details

Legal Officer: 56100 – 177500

Scientific Officer (Chemical): Pay Level – 8

Deputy Architect: 56100 – 177500

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics): 56100 – 177500

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 56100 – 177500

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 44900 – 142400

Assistant Director of Mines Safety (Occupational Health) Grade I: 67700 – 208700

Director General: 225000

Administrative Officer: 44900 – 142400

Educational Qualifications:

Legal Officer: The candidate need to have done LLB (Degree in law) with 3 years of experience.

Scientific Officer (Chemical): M.Sc or M.E/M.Tech with 1 year experience.

Deputy Architect: Degree in Architecture (B.Arch).

Scientist ‘B’: Masters’s Degree in relevant subject with 03 years experience.

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): Masters’s Degree in relevant subject with 03 years experience.

Assistant Director: Post Graduate Degree in relevant discipline with 2 or 3 years experience.

Director General: M.Sc with relevant work experience.

Administrative Officer: Certificate in relevant Classes or Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Operation and Management or M.Sc degree in Maritime Affairs.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates should apply online by visiting www.upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts is July 27, 2023.