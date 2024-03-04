UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1930 posts, registration to begin from March 7

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of multiple vacancies. Under this recruitment, the organization aims at filling up a total of 1930 vacancies for Nursing officers in the Employees State Insurance Corporation under the Indian Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It is noteworthy mentioning that an official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility online and submit their application online. Further, it is also important to mention that the registration process for the recruitment is yet to commence. For further details, check below:

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online application process: March 7, 2024

Closing date for online application process: March 27, 2024

Last date for closing of correction window: April 3, 2024

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, UPSC aims at filling up a total of 1930 vacant posts. However, the total vacancies have been divided categorically. They are as follows:

Un-reserved: 892 vacant posts

SC: 235 vacant posts

ST: 164 vacant posts

OBC: 446 vacant posts

EWS: 193 vacant posts

Total: 1930 vacant posts

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for the recruitment should have completed a 4-year B.Sc. Nursing.

They should also have one year experience in General nursing or Midwifery.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 30 years of age

Application Fee

Application fee for candidates of General category: Rs 100

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD/ Ex-Servicemen: NA

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

How to Apply