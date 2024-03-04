UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1930 posts, registration to begin from March 7
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of multiple vacancies. Under this recruitment, the organization aims at filling up a total of 1930 vacancies for Nursing officers in the Employees State Insurance Corporation under the Indian Ministry of Labour and Employment.
It is noteworthy mentioning that an official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility online and submit their application online. Further, it is also important to mention that the registration process for the recruitment is yet to commence. For further details, check below:
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for online application process: March 7, 2024
- Closing date for online application process: March 27, 2024
- Last date for closing of correction window: April 3, 2024
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Vacancies
Through this recruitment drive, UPSC aims at filling up a total of 1930 vacant posts. However, the total vacancies have been divided categorically. They are as follows:
- Un-reserved: 892 vacant posts
- SC: 235 vacant posts
- ST: 164 vacant posts
- OBC: 446 vacant posts
- EWS: 193 vacant posts
Total: 1930 vacant posts
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Candidates willing to apply for the recruitment should have completed a 4-year B.Sc. Nursing.
- They should also have one year experience in General nursing or Midwifery.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 30 years of age
Application Fee
- Application fee for candidates of General category: Rs 100
- Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD/ Ex-Servicemen: NA
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
- Next, they need to click on the link that reads “UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024.”
- From there, they will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Next, they need to fill up the application form and pay the fee.
- After which, they can submit their application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future references.