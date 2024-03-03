SSC Selection Post Phase 12 notification 2024 out; apply for 2049 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the release of the SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Recruitment 2024 Notification. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruiting eligible 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduates for various Selection Posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.gov.in till March 18, 2024. The application form correction window will open on March 22. The SSC Selection Post Phase 12 exam scheduled on May 06 to 08.

Vacancy

SSC has announced a total of 2049 Phase 12 Vacancies, with 1028 vacancies allocated for the UR category, 456 for OBC, 255 for SC, 124 for ST, and 186 for EWS.

Eligibility

Candidates must be at least 18 years old but not exceed 30 years. It’s noteworthy that the upper age limit varies depending on the specific post. Furthermore, candidates must have completed either 10th grade, 12th grade, or hold a graduate degree.

Salary

The salary varies based on the specific position. For SSC Selection Post 2024, the basic pay ranges from Rs. 5200 to Rs. 34800.

How to apply