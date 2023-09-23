UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 for 2240 posts: Registration date extended till September 29

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date of registration for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 from September 21, 2023 to September 29, 2023. The interested candidates who could not register themselves can now register by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The official notification states that the deadline for registration to Staff Nurse (Male/Female) Examination 2023 has been extended till September 29. The date was earlier 21st September, 2023. Similarly, the last date to register for the Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023 is October 11, which was previously October 4, 2023.

Check more details about vacancies and others below:

Vacancy Details

UPPSC aims to fill up a total of 2,240 vacancies within the Medical Education and Training Department of Uttar Pradesh through this recruitment drive.

Staff Nurse (Male) posts – 171 vacancies

Staff Nurse (Female) posts – 2,069 vacancies

Application Fee

The Unreserved Economic Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes category candidates need to pay an application fee of- Rs 125 and the SC and ST candidates will pay a fee of Rs 65 and Rs 25 for Persons with disabilities.

How to apply UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on All Notifications/Advertisements link.

Step 3: Click on ‘A-3/E-1/2023 , 21/08/2023’ advertisement number.

Step 4: Now click on the apply link and a new page will open.

Step 5: Register and login using the credentials provided.

Step 6: Fill out the application form as per instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees and submit the application fee.

Step 8: Download the submitted form and take its printout for future reference.

For more information and related details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.