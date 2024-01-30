UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 5582 posts, Check details inside
Candidates willing to apply for UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024, are to check their eligibility and apply online before February 7.
UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts under Community Health Officers (CHO). An official notification for the recruitment has been released.
Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 5582 contractual vacant posts. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of UPNHM. It is noteworthy mentioning that the last date for the submission of online applications is February 7, 2024. For further details, check below:
UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 29, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 7, 2024
UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
Candidates interested in applying need to hold a degree in B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit for applying: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit for applying: 40 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notice.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of UPNHM at upnrhm.gov.in.
- From where, they need to click on the link that reads “opportunity.”
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO).
- From there, they will be redirected to a new page with the application form.
- Fill up the application form with all necessary details.
- Upload the documents as per instructions.
- Check everything and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.