UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 5582 posts, Check details inside

UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts under Community Health Officers (CHO). An official notification for the recruitment has been released.

Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 5582 contractual vacant posts. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of UPNHM. It is noteworthy mentioning that the last date for the submission of online applications is February 7, 2024. For further details, check below:

UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 29, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 7, 2024

UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates interested in applying need to hold a degree in B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit for applying: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit for applying: 40 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notice.

How to Apply