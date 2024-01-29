Police Recruitment 2024: 269 posts with salary upto Rs 60,500 will be filled up, check details

Police Recruitment 2024: Applications are invited from eligible Candidates for filling up 269 numbers of sanctioned vacant posts of Constable (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam.

Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 01-02-2024 and the last date of receiving application will be 15-02-2024.

Details of vacancies as per post based roster:

Eligibility criteria for Police Recruitment 2024:

The Candidate must satisfy the following criteria:

Nationality- Candidates must be Indian Citizen, permanent resident of Assam.

Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.

Age limits:

18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2024 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2006 and on or after 01.01.1984). However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification:

S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

How to apply:

Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB websitewww.slprbassam.in. No other forms of Application will be entertained.

Selection procedure of Police Recruitment 2024:

Candidates whose Applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any Candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC / Selection Committee, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will get Rs 14000 – 60500 with Grade Pay Rs.5600/- (PB-2) and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Click here to read the Assam Police Recruitment 2024 notification.