SSC JE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 968 vacancies, details here

SSC JE Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer posts. The SSC has notified for as many as 968 posts.

The Candidates who are interested to apply for the notification should go through the detailed notification available on the official website of SSC in the recruitment section. The application is open till April 19, 2024.

Important Dates:

Application Ending Date: April 19, 2024

Computer Based Examination Tentative Date (Paper-1): October 2023

Application Fee:

General/ EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)/ OBC (Other Backward Classes): Rs 100

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex Servicemen shall be exempted from fee payment.

Payment Mode: Online

Age Limit:

Upper Age Limit for CPWD: 32 years

Upper Age Limit for others: 30 years

There is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per the rules.

Qualification:

Users should have a valid Diploma / Degree in the relevant discipline.

Vacancies breakup:

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) – 788 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) – 37

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 15 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 128 Posts

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected based on a written test and document verification. The written test will consist of 2 paper.

Paper 1 will have 3 sections that is- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and a Subject related exam.

The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Paper 2 will consist of 3 parts – Part A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C General Engineering (Mechanical).

The duration of this exam will also be 2 hours.

Salary offered:

The salary will be in Pay band 6 that is from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 with grade pay of Rs.4200. (Plus DA and TA)

For other details relating to SSC JE Recruitment 2024 please visit the official SSC website.