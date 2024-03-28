NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Notification released for 335 Trade Apprentice posts, details inside

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The NPCIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited) is inviting applications for multiple vacancies as apprentices. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. A total of 335 Trade Apprenticeship posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive.

Notably, the vacancies will be filled up under the 1961 Apprenticeship Act and the 1992 Apprenticeship Rules. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for submission of online applications is April 4, 2024. For further detailed information, check below:

Important Dates for NPCIL Recruitment 2024

Below mentioned are the important dates for the recruitment drive:

Starting date for submission of applications: March 03, 2024

Closing date for submission of applications: April 04, 2024

Vacant Posts for NPCIL Recruitment 2024

A total of 335 vacancies of Trade Apprentices will be filled up under the recruitment drive. Categorically, they have been divided as follows:

Fitter: 94 vacant posts

Electrician: 94 vacant posts

Electronic Mechanic: 94 vacant posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 14 vacant posts

Turner: 13 vacant posts

Machinist: 13 vacant posts

Welder: 13 vacant posts

Eligibility for NPCIL Recruitment 2024

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the vacancies should hold an ITI Pass Certificate in their respective trades.

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 14 years of age

Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 24 years of age

Candidates are urged to check the official notification for detailed information on eligibility criteria.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.

From the homepage, they need to click on the link that reads “NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2024.”

They need to fill up the required information as per instructions.

Upload necessary documents as per requirement.

Submit the application.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their application for future references.

