SSC constable GD recruitment 2022: Over 24,000 vacancies to be filled, Apply now

SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring 10th pass candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB).

The online application process for the recruitment drive is open at the official website at ssc.nic.in. The online application process commenced on October 27 and will continue till November 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24369 vacancies. The Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in January, as per the official notification.

Important Details

Dates for submission of online applications: 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 30-11-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 30-11-2022(23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01-12-2022(23:00)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: January, 2023

SSC constable GD recruitment 2022 vacancy details

Total vacant posts- 24369

BSF: 10497

CISF: 100

CRPF: 8911

SSB: 1284

ITBP: 1613

AR: 1697

SSF:103

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Examination(CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Pay scale

Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

Age limit

18-23 years as on 01-01-2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-01-2000 and later than 01-01-2005 in normal course.

SSC constable GD recruitment 2022 application fee

Application fee -Rs 100.

Women applicants and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation does not need to pay any fee.

For more details candidates, check the notification here