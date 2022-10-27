12 day Agniveer Recruitment Rally begins in Bhopal today

A 12-day recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of jawans is scheduled to begin at the Motilal Nehru Stadium on the grounds of Lal Parade on Thursday. About 50,000 boys and men aged between 17.5 and 23 years from Bhopal and surrounding eight districts, namely Rajgarh, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Betul, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, and Harda, will try their luck at the rally.

Preparations for the Agniveer recruitment rally are in full swing inside the stadium. Tents have been erected for medical tests and verification of documents. The waiting area has been divided into nine zones – one each for each district.

About 150 army officers led by a colonel and 100 policemen will be handling the affairs at the agniveer recruitment rally. The applicants will first have to go through a physical measurement test, where their height and chest will be measured. Only those who qualify will be allowed to take the physical fitness test.

For the fitness test, applicants will have to run a distance of 1.6 kilometres in 5 minutes 30 seconds or less. They will also have to meet the minimum stipulations with regard to pull-ups and balancing.

The documents of those who clear this stage will be verified and if found in order, they would be called for a medical test the next day. Those medically fit will have to appear in a written examination in January next year.

Recruitments would be made for posts of Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk and Agniveer Tradesmen in the Agniveer recruitment rally. The final merit list will be prepared at national level to fill about 50,000 posts all over the country. According to officials, 3,000 applicants had been called on the first day while 5,000 each would be attend the rally on remaining 10 days.