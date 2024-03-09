SSB Odisha Teacher recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1061 PGT posts, Check details inside

SSB Odisha Teacher recruitment 2024: The Odisha State Selection Board is inviting applications for the recruitment of PGT (Post-Graduate Teachers). The recruitment will fill up vacancies under the administrative control of the school and Mass Education department. An official notification for the recruitment drive has also been released at the Board’s website.

Under this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill up a total of 1061 vacant posts. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online via the official website of SSB at ssbodisha.ac.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the process of online registration will commence on March 18. For further details, check below:

SSB Odisha Teacher recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: March 18, 2024

Closing date for online registration: April 18, 2024 till 11:45 PM

SSB Odisha Teacher recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Candidates should hold a Master’s Degree from a recognized university in the subject that they are applying for.

They also need to have a B.Ed. degree or an equivalent qualification.

For detailed information on the educational qualifications required, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 38 years of age

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on two stages. They are:

Written examination of 150 marks

Career Assessment of 50 marks

Application Fee