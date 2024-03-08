UPSC EPFO ESIC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 2253 posts, check details inside

UPSC EPFO ESIC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Personal Assistant of EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) and Employees of ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation). An official notification for the examination schedule under the recruitment drive has also been released. The notification has been released at the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply through the OTR (One-Time-Registration) platform at the official UPSC website. It is to be noted that the last date for completing online registration is March 27, 2024. It is noteworthy mentioning that a total of 2253 vacant posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. For further details, check below

UPSC EPFO ESIC Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: March 7, 2024

Closing date for online registration: March 27, 2024 till 6 PM

Examination Date: To be announced at a later date

UPSC EPFO ESIC Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

ESIC Nursing Officer: 1930 vacant posts

EPFO Personal Assistant: 323 vacant posts

Total: 2253 vacant posts

UPSC EPFO ESIC Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

ESIC Nursing Officer

Candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized university

Candidates will have to dictate a Stenography in Hindi or English at 120 words per minute.

EPFO Personal Assistant

Candidates must hold a B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing or Post basic in B.Sc. Nursing.

They must also be registered as a nurse or midwife under the State Nursing Council.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification

Selection Process