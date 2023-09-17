SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Manager and Specialist Officer posts

If you are interested in banking job, you will be happy to know about latest notification of SBI. A total of 442 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer and Manager are vacant under this notification. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SBI website.

SBI (State Bank of India) has already started the registration process for the application. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online at the official SBI website.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 important details

Important dates

Starting date for submission of applications: September 16, 2023

Closing date for submission of applications: October 6, 2023

Online test: Tentatively in December 2023/ January 2024

Downloading Call letter: 10 days prior to the exam

Age Limit

The age limit varies from 25 to 45 depending on the post you are applying for.

Application Fee

The application form will be filled up on the official website of SBI.

Application fee for candidates of General/OBC/EWS category: Rs 750

Application fee for candidates of SC/ST/PwD candidates: Nil

How to Apply

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI and read in detail about the job requirements, eligibility, and other criteria. After reading all the details, the candidates can apply for the job.