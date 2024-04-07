SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 108 Executive and Non-Executive posts, Check salary, eligibility and other details

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued notification for recruitment of 108 Executive and Non-Executive Cadre. The application process will begin on April 16 and will continue till May 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in.

Vacancy:

A total of 108 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Executive Cadre:

For Bokaro Steel Plant-

Senior Consultant: 1

Consultant/Senior Medical Officer: 3

Medical Officer: 9

Medical Officer (OHS): 1

Assistant Manager (Safety): 10

For Jharkhand Group of Mines-

Consultant/Senior Medical Officer: 2

Medical Officer [OHS]: 1

Non-Executive Cadre:

For Bokaro Steel Plant-

Operator cum Technician (Boiler): 8

Attendant cum Technician (Boiler): 12

For Jharkhand Group of Mines-

Mining Foreman: 3

Surveyor: 1

Operator cum Technician Trainee [Mining]: 5

Operator cum Technician Trainee [Electrical]: 15

Mining Mate: 3

Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34

Eligibility:

To be eligible for SAIL Recruitment 2024, candidates must meet the specified age limit and possess the required educational qualifications. For this you can check the official notification of the recruitment drive.

Salary:

The salary of different posts might receive salary between Rs. 25,070 to Rs. 2,40,000 per month.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website.

For more details, you can visit the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in.