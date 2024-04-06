OSSC CGL 2024 registration process begins: Apply for 595 posts, check eligibility and other details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination 2024 for various Group B and C posts.

The registration process has already begun on April 5th and will continue till May 2, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in for registration process.

More Details

Vacancy:

Total 595 vacancies

Group B:

Inspector of Endowments: Commissioner of Endowments, Odisha: 21

Assistant CT & GST Officer: Commissioner of CT & GST, Odisha: 61

Auditor: Commissioner of Endowments, Odisha: 3

Auditor: Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha: 6

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha: 15

Group C:

Junior Assistant (HOD): Commissioner of Endowments, Odisha: 8

Junior Assistant (HOD): Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha: 3

Junior Assistant: Engineer-In-Chief (WR), Deptt. of Water Resources, Odisha: 469

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Eligibility:

A candidate must have pursued a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a UGC recognized university and should has proficiency in computer usage.

Age Limit:

One’s age must not be below 21 and above 38 years. Meanwhile, SEBC, SC, ST, Women, PwD, and Ex-servicemen have relaxation in maximum age limit

Selection Process:

The recruitment will be conducted in three stages including Prelims, Mains and Certificate Verification.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates need to visit official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

From there, they need to click on the link “OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024” shown on the homepage.

After which, they need to fill in the form with all required details and upload necessary documents.

Submit your application.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future references.

For more details related to the recruitment, you can visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.