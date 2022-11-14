SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 245 Management Trainee (MT) posts. Salary Rs 50,000 per month

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications to fill up vacancies for Management Trainee posts. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. The selected persons will be hired under Technical Posts in E1 grade in various Engineering disciplines such as Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil Instrumentation, and Mining, for the operator of its Plants/Units and Mines across India.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022 till November 23, 2022. The selection of the candidates will be based on GATE 2022 Marks and after the completion of the training, the candidates will be appointed as Assistant Managers.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application – November 03, 2022

Last date of application – November 23, 2022

SAIL MT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering-65

Metallurgical Engineering-52

Electrical Engineering-59

Chemical Engineering-14

Civil Engineering-16

Mining Engineering-26

Instrumentation Engineering-13

SAIL MT Salary Details

Management Trainee- Rs. 50000 per month. After the completion of the training, they will be paid Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000.

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have a degree in Engineering with 65% marks in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation and Mining.

The candidate should appear in Graduate Aptitude in Engineering 2022 Exam.

Age Limit

The candidates age should be between 18 to 28 years.

Selection Process for SAIL MT 2022

The candidates will be selected as per the combined score of GATE 2022 and the interview.

How to Apply for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the SAIL i.e. sail.co.in.

Register and Login into your account.

Complete the application process step by step by filling required information.

Upload the documents and Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take out a print out of the application form for future reference.

For more details, Check SAIL MT Notification Here