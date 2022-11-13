IBPS invites application for over 700 SO posts, Apply now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a new notification for recruitment to the Specialist Officers(SO) cadre posts in participating banks on its official website ibps.in. The application link is currently open and will be closed on November 21, 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible can apply online for the posts till November 21, 2022.

Candidates can check more details on the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 vacant details

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100

IT Officer (Scale-I): 44

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15

Law Officer (Scale I): 10

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 age limit

The age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years, i.e, a candidate should be born between November 2, 1991, and November 01, 2001.

Age relaxation available for the reserved category candidates as per the norms of the government.

Application fee

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others- Rs 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the website of the bank – ibps.in

Click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers”.

Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

Register yourself by clicking on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”.

Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit application form.

Important dates

On-line registration and submission of application: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022

Payment of application fees (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022

Preliminary exam date: 24.12.2022/31.12.2022

Preliminary result date: January 2023

Main exam date: 29 January 2023

Main exam result date: February 2023

Interview date: February/March 2023

Admit cards for interview: February 2023

Provisional Allotment: April 2023

Click here to apply online.

Click here to download the official notification.