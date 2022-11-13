IBPS invites application for over 700 SO posts, Apply now

By Sunita 0
IBPS Recruitment 2022 so

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a new notification for recruitment to the Specialist Officers(SO) cadre posts in participating banks on its official website ibps.in. The application link is currently open and will be closed on November 21, 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible can apply online for the posts till November 21, 2022.

Candidates can check more details on the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 vacant details

  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100
  • IT Officer (Scale-I): 44
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15
  • Law Officer (Scale I): 10

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 age limit

The age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years, i.e, a candidate should be born between November 2, 1991, and November 01, 2001.

Age relaxation available for the reserved category candidates as per the norms of the government.

Application fee

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others- Rs 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 ?

  • Go to the website of the bank – ibps.in
  • Click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers”.
  • Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.
  • Register yourself by clicking on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”.
  • Upload required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit application form.

Important dates

  • On-line registration and submission of application: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
  • Payment of application fees (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
  • Preliminary exam date: 24.12.2022/31.12.2022
  • Preliminary result date: January 2023
  • Main exam date: 29 January 2023
  • Main exam result date: February 2023
  • Interview date: February/March 2023
  • Admit cards for interview: February 2023
  • Provisional Allotment: April 2023

Click here to apply online.

Click here to download the official notification.

 

You might also like
Recruitment

HPSC recruitment 2022: Multiple sub divisional engineer posts open, apply now

Recruitment

NALCO Recruitment 2022: 39 assistant manager vacancies, know details here

Recruitment

Maharashtra Police Constable recruitment 2022: Notification released for 18331…

Recruitment

UPPCL invites application for 209 Assistant Accountant posts, Apply now

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.