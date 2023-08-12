SAIL invites application for various Trainee posts, Check recruitment details

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the 202 Trainee posts. Interested aspirants who meets the required eligibility criteria can apply online from August 15, 2023. The last date of application submission is August 30, 2023.

The 202 vacancies are open for the posts of Medical Attendant Training/Critical Care Nursing Training/ Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription/Hospital Administration/Pharmacist and others.

You can check more details regarding the recruitment drive below:

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application link open date: August 15, 2023

Closing date of application: August 30, 2023

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant-100

Critical Care Nursing Training-20

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-40

Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-10

Medical Lab. Technician Training-10

Hospital Administration Training-7

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-5

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-2

Radiographer Training-5

Pharmacist Training-3

SAIL recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Medical Attendant– Minimum Matric or equivalent.

Critical Care Nursing Training– Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognised Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognised Institute. The candidates should possess the Certificate of Registration issued by the Nursing Council.

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)– Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery Course from recognised Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognised Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.

Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training– Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University.

Preference will be given to candidates having higher qualification.

Medical Lab. Technician Training– Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for the above post is 18 years and the maximum age limit should not be more than 35 years of age.

Candidates can check the detailed notification link for information.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Monthly Stipend

Medical Attendant-Rs 7,000/-

Critical Care Nursing Training-Rs 17,000/-

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-Rs 15,000/-

Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-Rs 9,000/-

Medical Lab. Technician Training-Rs 9,000/-

Hospital Administration Training-Rs 15,000/-

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-Rs 9,000/-

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-Rs 12,000/-

Radiographer Training-Rs 11,000/-

Pharmacist Training-Rs 9,000/-

How To Apply For SAIL Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit to the official website- http://igh.sailrsp.co.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1522, Date:07/08/2023” link.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and Submit it.

Step 4: After Successful submission, an application ID will be generated.

Step 5: Keep the Application ID and it’s print out for future reference.