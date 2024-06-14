Bomb squad in Cuttack injured while defusing explosive, details here

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a bomb squad member in Cuttack has been injured while diffusing an explosive on Friday, said reports.

According to reports, the bomb exploded while trying to defuse it. The Commissionerate police bomb squad was trying to neutralize the bomb when the explosive blasted and the police was injured.

The incident took place under the Cuttack Sadar police station area. The team arrived after receiving reports of a bomb in an abandoned house, and was trying to diffuse it when the unforeseen incident occurred.

The injured police personnel are being taken for treatment. This is a devepoling story. detailed reports awaited.

UPDATE:

The injured who had been admitted in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has breathed his last

Also Read: Ranendra Pratap Swain Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of Odisha Assembly Speaker