Bomb squad in Cuttack injured while defusing explosive, details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bomb squad in Cuttack
Photo: IANS

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a bomb squad member in Cuttack has been injured while diffusing an explosive on Friday, said reports.

According to reports, the bomb exploded while trying to defuse it. The Commissionerate police bomb squad was trying to neutralize the bomb when the explosive blasted and the police was injured.

The incident took place under the Cuttack Sadar police station area. The team arrived after receiving reports of a bomb in an abandoned house, and was trying to diffuse it when the unforeseen incident occurred.

The injured police personnel are being taken for treatment. This is a devepoling story. detailed reports awaited.

UPDATE:

The injured who had been admitted in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has breathed his last

Also Read: Ranendra Pratap Swain Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of Odisha Assembly Speaker

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9279 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.