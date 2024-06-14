Radhika Merchant wears gown with Anant Ambani’s love letter printed on it for pre-wedding

The soon-to-be wife of Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant has recently take internet into storm with her breath-taking pre-wedding gown.

During their second pre-wedding celebration in Europe, on a luxury cruise, Radhika was seen wearing custom gown printed with a love letter written by her fiancé. Reportedly, Anant Ambani wrote the letter when Radhika was 22 years old.

Speaking about the gown and the love letter, Radhika said Vogue, “He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him.”

“I wanted it for posterity. I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids and say that ‘this is what our love was,” she added.

Reportedly, the black gown with white chiffon was designed by London-based designer Robert Wun. Notably, the couple is set to tie knot on July 12.

The wedding festivities in Mumbai will be celebrated across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card. It will start on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah with the dress code specified as “Indian traditional”, followed a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13 with the dress code mentioned as “Indian formal” and a grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14 with the dress code “Indian chic”.