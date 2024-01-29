DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 990 posts, Apply online

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies under numerous positions. The vacant posts available include personal assistants, senior personal assistants, and more. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 990 vacant posts.

An official notification for the recruitment has been released. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB. For further details, check below:

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 18, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 8, 2024

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Senior Personal Assistant: 41 vacant posts

Junior Judicial Assistant: 566 vacant posts

Personal Assistant: 383 vacant posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates interested in applying must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit for applying: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit for applying: 30 years of age

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

From there, they can click on the link to Apply and get themselves registered.

Next, they need to fill out the application form and upload all important documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future references.

For other detailed information, candidates can check the official notification from the website of DSSSB.