OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 2629 posts, registration begins from April 1

OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of various teaching positions under Government schools. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
Under this recruitment drive, OSSSC aims at filling up a total of 2629 vacant posts under TGT Arts, TGT Science, Sanskrit teacher, Hindi teacher, PET Teacher, under the M&BCW Department. Notably, the registration process for the recruitment will commence on April 1.
OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for online registration: April 1, 2024
- Closing date for online registration: April 25, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: April 30, 2024
OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 Vacant positions
- TGT (Arts)
- TGT (Science-PCM)
- TGT (Science-CB2)
- Sanskrit Teacher
- Hindi Teacher
- Physical Education Teacher (PET)
- Tribal Language Teacher
- Sevak/Sevika in Government schools
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 38 years of age
- Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for candidates for SC/ ST/ OBC candidates
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in
- From there, they have to click on the link that reads “OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024.”
- After which, they need to get themselves registered.
- Next, they need to fill up the application form with all necessary details and submit the application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.