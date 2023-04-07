OSSSC recruitment 2023: JA vacancies increased, deadline extended till April 12

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has made some changes in the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) posts.

The Commission has once again increased the vacancies numbers for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) and has extended the deadline for the submission of application date.

Earlier, the OSSSC had published an advertisement for recruitment of 4565 posts of Junior Assistants and 2297 Panchayat Executive Officer under various district establishments under different departments.

Now, the vacancy numbers for Junior Assistants has been increased once again after the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department has further sanctioned 377 number of posts of Junior Assistant under various district establishments.

Now, the final total number of vacancies of Junior Assistant has risen to 4942. The commission has uploaded the district-wise/ department-wise/category-wise breakup for the post of Junior Assistant on the official website.

However, the total number of vacancies for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer remains unchanged at 2297.

“All other terms and conditions of the detailed advertisement available in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.ciov.in remain unaltered,” the government recruiting body said.

Apart from this, the deadline for the Submission of Online Application has been changed to April 4, 2023. The official notice said that “The last date of Submission of Online Application is extended up to 12.04.2023.”

“The applicants are advised to submit online applications well in advance without waiting for the last date in order to avoid the last hour rush,” it added.

