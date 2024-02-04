OSSC releases Recruitment exam calendar for February 2024, See details inside

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the recruitment exam calendar for month of February 2024. Notably, a total of seven OSSC recruitment examinations are to be conducted in this month. The tentative examination dates have been released at the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the dates of the exams may be subject to change. The commission has advised the candidates to remain updated with the official website for any further updates.

The the OSSC Exam calendar for February 2024 here: