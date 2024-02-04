OSSC releases Recruitment exam calendar for February 2024, See details inside
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the recruitment exam calendar for month of February 2024. Notably, a total of seven OSSC recruitment examinations are to be conducted in this month. The tentative examination dates have been released at the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.
It is noteworthy mentioning that the dates of the exams may be subject to change. The commission has advised the candidates to remain updated with the official website for any further updates.
The the OSSC Exam calendar for February 2024 here:
- Combined Recruitment Exam for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Typist-cum-Copyist, and Data Entry Operator: Preliminary examination on February 4, 2024.
- Combined Graduate Level Recruitment exam for Specialist posts/ services 2022, (Accounts Assistant, Assistant fodder development officer and Senior Laboratory assistant): Main Examination on February 13, 2024.
- Combined graduate level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/ services 2022 (Market intelligence inspector): Main Examination on February 15, 2024.
- Combined graduate level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/ services 2022 (Senior Economic Investigator): Main examination on February 23, 2024.
- Vital statistics assistant under the Director of Health Intelligence and Vital statistics, Odisha-Preliminary Examination 2nd fortnight of February, 2024 or the first fortnight of March, 2024.
- Combines examination of Pharmacist (Certificate Verification): Second Fortnight of February, 2024.
- Combined graduate level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/ services 2022 (Certificate Verification): Different dates of February 2024 and March 2024.