OSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for JEO, and JA posts; Check details here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started accepting applications for recruitment to posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant. The OSSC Recruitment 2024 notification has been posted on the official site of OSSC. The application link was activated on January 16 at the official site of OSSC and will remain open for candidates till February 18, 2024.

However, remember to register for the posts before February 15, 2024. The dates to edit the application form is from January 16 to February 20. Now, this all about the important dates you should pay attention to then let’s know the vacancy details and educational qualification required for the posts.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details

OSSC has notified about a total of 31 vacancies including 30 post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 post of Junior Accountant.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess other qualifications equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skills.

Age limit:

OSSC has set an age limit of between 21 and 38 years on January 1, 2023. The candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria to be able to apply for the vacancies.

OSSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates need to visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in and click on the apply online link then fill out the application form as per instructions with correct information then submit the application form after paying the application fee if there is any imposed.

You can check more details thoroughly after reading the official notification PDF at the OSSC site.