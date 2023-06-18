OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 354 vacancies for Group-B & Group-C Specialist post

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post / Services under various departments. A total of 354 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies via online mode through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in from June 26 and the deadline to submit the application form is July 26.

Check more details regarding the recruitment drive below:

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Details

Total vacancy: 354 posts

Weaving supervisor: 3 posts

Soil conservation extension workers: 245 posts

Technical Assistant: 19 posts

Amin: 87 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the middle school exam with Odia as a language subject. Or

Applicant should have passed the HSC exam with or equivalent exam with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-other language subject. Or

Candidates should have passed in Odia as Language subject in the final exam of class VII or above from a school or educational institute recognised by the government of Odisha or the central government. Or

Candidates must have passed a test in Odia in Middle English School standard conducted by the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha.

Age Limit

The candidate must be above 21 years and below 38 years.

Pay Scale

The candidates selected fro the above metioned post will get a salary as follows.

Weaving supervisor: Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Soil conservation extension workers: Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100

Technical assistant: Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

Amin: Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and verification of documents. The date, time and venue of the interview will be intimated later to the shortlisted candidates.

To check the detailed notification of the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.