DRDO Recruitment 2023: Graduates can apply for 62 vacancies for Apprentice posts
DRDO has invited applications to fill up vacancies for Apprentice posts in Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.
Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications to fill up vacancies for Apprentice posts in Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, a premier Laboratory of DRDO.
Job aspirants can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in till June 28, 2023.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Starting date of registration: June 13, 2023
- Last date of application: June 28, 2023
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization.
- Graduate Apprentice: 28 posts
- Diploma Apprentice: 23 posts
- Trade Apprentice: 11 posts
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed Graduate/Diploma/ITI (passed during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023) hailing from Indian Nationals for a period of ONE YEAR (2023-2024) can apply. Regular Candidates who have completed their education qualifications during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply. If you have done post graduation then you are not eligible to apply.
Check more details in the official notification.
Selection Process
The selection process includes Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, document verification.
Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.
Stipend
Graduate Apprentices: Rs 9,000 a month
Diploma Apprentices: Rs 8,000 per month
Trade apprentices with stipends rate prescribed by the government.
How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2023
Candidates need to register at the DRDO portal and Submit the scanned copy of the application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-A) to email Id: admin.dept.nstl@gov.in.
Things to note:
- Candidates must bring their original certificates at the time of their selection/document verification.
- Bring a signed printout of the application along with the originals of the documents submitted online at the time of joining at NSTL, Visakhapatnam.
- Applications received after the last date will not be accepted.