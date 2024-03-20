OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 586 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications under the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment. With this, several vacancies under group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ posts will be filled up. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims to fill up a total of 586 vacant posts.

An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility before submitting their applications online. The link for submitting online applications will be activated on April 05, 2024. For further details, check below:

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 05, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 02, 2024

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Inspector of Endowments: 21 vacant posts

Assistant: 61 vacant posts

Auditor: 09 vacant posts

Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 15 vacant posts

Assistant: 133 vacant posts

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply under this recruitment need to hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They also need to have basic knowledge of computer applications.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 38 years of age

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed information on eligibility,

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates need to visit official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

From there, they need to click on the link “OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024” shown on the homepage.

After which, they need to fill in the form with all required details and upload necessary documents.

Submit your application.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future references.

