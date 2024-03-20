OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 586 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications under the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment. With this, several vacancies under group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ posts will be filled up. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims to fill up a total of 586 vacant posts.
An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility before submitting their applications online. The link for submitting online applications will be activated on April 05, 2024. For further details, check below:
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 05, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: May 02, 2024
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts
- Inspector of Endowments: 21 vacant posts
- Assistant: 61 vacant posts
- Auditor: 09 vacant posts
- Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 15 vacant posts
- Assistant: 133 vacant posts
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
Candidates willing to apply under this recruitment need to hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They also need to have basic knowledge of computer applications.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 38 years of age
Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed information on eligibility,
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
- From there, they need to click on the link “OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024” shown on the homepage.
- After which, they need to fill in the form with all required details and upload necessary documents.
- Submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future references.