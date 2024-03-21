OSSC ATO Recruitment 2024: Notification released for 250 vacant posts, check details inside

OSSC ATO Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Training Officer (ATO) posts. The vacancies will be filled under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training in Odisha. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 250 vacant posts.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply via the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the last date submission of online applications is yet to be announced. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for OSSC ATO Recruitment 2024

Date of release of official notification: March 15, 2024

Starting date of submission of online applications: Yet to be announced

Closing date for submission of online applications: Yet to be announced

Vacant Posts for OSSC ATO Recruitment 2024

NTC/ NAC holders: 125 vacant posts

Diploma/ Degree holders: 125 vacant posts

Eligibility

NTC/ NAC holders: Candidates must hold a NTC/ NAC/ ITI Pass in relevant trade from an AICTE approved institute.

Diploma/ Degree holders: Candidates must hold Diploma/ B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline from an AICTE approved institute.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are:

Written Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

From there, they need to click on the Registration button.

After which, they will be required to fill in all the necessary details with relevant information.

Submit the application to generate a unique ID.

Candidates are advised to get a print of their application for future references.

